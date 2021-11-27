Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Raised by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 123.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Analog Devices by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $178.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

