Amplify ETF Trust (LON:LEND) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Amplify ETF Trust (LON:LEND) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) target price on the stock.

Shares of LEND stock opened at GBX 2.57 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £12.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. Amplify ETF Trust has a one year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 3.45 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.74, a quick ratio of 31.63 and a current ratio of 32.10.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.