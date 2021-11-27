Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:ARG opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.29.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.61 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,199,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,359,870.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

