Ambire AdEx Market Capitalization Tops $96.04 Million (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001296 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a market cap of $96.04 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ambire AdEx alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00236433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Profile

ADX is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 144,087,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,645,459 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambire AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambire AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.