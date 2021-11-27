Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Shares Down 0.9%

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE)’s share price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 200.40 ($2.62). Approximately 333,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,034,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.20 ($2.64).
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,960.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 262.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 27.37 and a current ratio of 27.37.
About Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE)
Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.
