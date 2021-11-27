Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Shares Down 0.9%

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE)’s share price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 200.40 ($2.62). Approximately 333,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,034,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.20 ($2.64).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,960.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 262.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 27.37 and a current ratio of 27.37.

In other news, insider Rosalind Singleton acquired 7,961 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £19,982.11 ($26,106.75). Also, insider Victoria Hull acquired 78,431 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £199,999.05 ($261,300.04). Insiders have purchased a total of 88,394 shares of company stock valued at $22,380,498 in the last ninety days.

About Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

