Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ:APTMU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.92. 19,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 48,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTMU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,478,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $2,448,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $3,956,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $495,000.

