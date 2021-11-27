Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.70). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. 741,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,744. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,988.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,868,000 after purchasing an additional 249,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,189,000 after acquiring an additional 645,613 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 50,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

