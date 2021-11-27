Alliance Global Partners Cuts OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.00

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

OGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC restated a neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, September 24th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.54.

TSE:OGI opened at C$2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$809.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.56 and a one year high of C$8.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 10.99.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

