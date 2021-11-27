Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Price Reaches $0.90 on Exchanges

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001632 BTC on major exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $900,700.76 and approximately $14,319.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00103942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.31 or 0.07480040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,055.78 or 0.99900107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

