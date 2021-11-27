Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Lowered to C$57.00 at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATD.B. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities set a C$58.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.20.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

TSE:ATD.B opened at C$46.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.77. The company has a market cap of C$49.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.97. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$52.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.