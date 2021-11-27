Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.1% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,288.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $361.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $131.22 and a 1 year high of $278.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.34.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

