Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Critical Comparison

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Affinity Bancshares and Timberland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberland Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Timberland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.08 $3.09 million N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp $72.12 million 3.21 $27.58 million $3.27 8.47

Timberland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Timberland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95% Timberland Bancorp 38.24% 13.90% 1.65%

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

