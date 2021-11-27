Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) shares were down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 12,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 192,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 213.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,978 shares during the period. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

