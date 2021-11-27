Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) shares were down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 12,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 192,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 213.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,978 shares during the period. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

