Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,210,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $589,651,000 after purchasing an additional 80,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,661,000 after acquiring an additional 486,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 134,062 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,729,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,889,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,553,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,210,000 after acquiring an additional 284,312 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJRD traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

