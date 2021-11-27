Aegis Increases Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target to $61.00

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its target price raised by Aegis from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

