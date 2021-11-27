Aegis Increases Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target to $61.00

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its target price raised by Aegis from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.
NASDAQ:FRG opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
