Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

AMD stock opened at $154.81 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $161.88. The stock has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 107.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $764,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

