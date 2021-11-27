Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.87. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,046,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,245,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,912,805. The firm has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $161.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

