Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 372.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,426 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, CEO Stephen W. Beard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATGE opened at $30.66 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.00, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.