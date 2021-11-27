Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Has $11 Million Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. XPEL accounts for 10.2% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Amundi bought a new stake in XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in XPEL by 24.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $72.09 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $80.25.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $589,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,963,204.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,818,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,000 shares of company stock worth $32,843,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

