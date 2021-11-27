Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 38% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 38% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $14.80 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,110.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.15 or 0.07528744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.19 or 0.00357800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.96 or 0.01025139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00085966 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.74 or 0.00416864 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.22 or 0.00475813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

