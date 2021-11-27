Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) versus ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Head-To-Head Survey

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Absci and ProMIS Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,332.67% -263.71% -19.65% ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -40.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Absci and ProMIS Neurosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 213.27 -$14.35 million N/A N/A ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -$4.23 million ($0.02) -5.85

ProMIS Neurosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Absci.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Absci and ProMIS Neurosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17 ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Absci currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.15%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Summary

Absci beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

