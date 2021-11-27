Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 82,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 127,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.15 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

