AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in AbbVie by 15.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 373,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,283,000 after buying an additional 51,183 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 556,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after acquiring an additional 162,314 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Truist upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

NYSE ABBV opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $205.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $121.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

