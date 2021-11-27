$97.02 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will report $97.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.05 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $87.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.77 million to $382.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $398.49 million, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $410.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE GNL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.