8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $258,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $137,424.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $41,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,591 shares of company stock worth $983,398 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

