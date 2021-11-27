$81.40 Million in Sales Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report $81.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.20 million to $85.60 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $72.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $307.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.21 million to $311.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $343.88 million, with estimates ranging from $325.36 million to $362.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GBDC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,891. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,273,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

