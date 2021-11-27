70,567 Shares in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of InnovAge as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INNV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at $3,947,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at $5,137,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INNV shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

OTCMKTS INNV opened at $7.61 on Friday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

