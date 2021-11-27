699 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Acquired by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 699 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,370,000 after buying an additional 84,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $533.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.77 and a 1-year high of $559.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,870 shares of company stock worth $28,176,363 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

