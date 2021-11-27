65,388 Shares in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEXA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 69,540 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 49,369 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

NEXA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Nexa Resources Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

