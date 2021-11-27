5,862 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,464.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 129,185 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 486,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 460,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 83,524 shares during the last quarter.

ESGE opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.