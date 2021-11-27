577 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,079 shares of company stock worth $30,010,914. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.59.

REGN stock opened at $643.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $606.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

