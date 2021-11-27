48,111 Shares in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,544,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $2,058,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $2,058,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $13,285,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $7,718,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

About NextGen Acquisition Corp. II

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.