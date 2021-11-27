4,096 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

