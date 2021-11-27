$403.26 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to report $403.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.15 million and the highest is $403.40 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $388.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

