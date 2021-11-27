3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

MMM stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,251. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.63.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

