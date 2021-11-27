$34.42 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to announce $34.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.87 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $30.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $109.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.98 million to $110.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $122.22 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $124.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

TUFN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,826. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.