$31.15 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce sales of $31.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the highest is $32.00 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $31.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $120.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.60 million to $122.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $138.05 million, with estimates ranging from $134.60 million to $141.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

INBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

INBK stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.82. 32,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,651. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

