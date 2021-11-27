$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to post sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $12.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Stephens upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,969 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,383,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKS traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,717. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.47. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

