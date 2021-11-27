25,978 Shares in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

