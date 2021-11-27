22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,689 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth $2,423,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 470.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,613 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 444.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 78,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

In related news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 20,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XXII opened at $2.60 on Friday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.80.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII).

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.