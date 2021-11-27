$2.50 EPS Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.63. Danaher posted earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $8.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $323.96. 3,078,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,938. Danaher has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $231.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

