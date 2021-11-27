$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to post sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.49 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Yum China by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yum China by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,422,000 after buying an additional 110,003 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 924,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,753,000 after buying an additional 113,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,758. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. Yum China has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

