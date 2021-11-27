$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.62. 1,363,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,422. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $124.83 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

