$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $2.23. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $85.94 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

