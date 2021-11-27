$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $2.23. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $85.94 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.