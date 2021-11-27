$184.29 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report sales of $184.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.10 million and the highest is $185.00 million. Avalara posted sales of $144.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $688.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $688.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $845.79 million, with estimates ranging from $834.03 million to $858.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

AVLR opened at $142.14 on Friday. Avalara has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.50 and a 200-day moving average of $161.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,557 shares of company stock worth $13,733,038. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

