$18.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce sales of $18.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.62 million and the highest is $24.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of -$10.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $29.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

SLGL opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $157.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.21. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.