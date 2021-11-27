17,904 Shares in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth $140,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 654.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 200,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Aqua Metals Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

