16,709 Shares in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Savara by 43.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 341,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Savara by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the first quarter worth about $1,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Savara by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,960 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Savara during the second quarter worth about $323,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 60,200 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $65,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 50,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 249,752 shares of company stock worth $288,843. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 32.56 and a quick ratio of 32.56.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Savara Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

