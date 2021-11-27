$162.81 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to announce sales of $162.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.62 million and the highest is $164.00 million. Royal Gold reported sales of $158.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $662.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $678.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $670.68 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $711.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Gold.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGLD. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after buying an additional 43,449 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 11,371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $102.32 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Gold (RGLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.