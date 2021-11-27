$14.34 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will post $14.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.27 million and the highest is $14.41 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $12.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $58.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.03 million to $58.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $61.33 million to $62.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.90. 128,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,597. The stock has a market cap of $408.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

